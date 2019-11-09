The Heartland Stays in Madison: Badgers defeat Iowa 24-22

Wisconsin had much more than the Heartland Trophy on the line when the No. 13 Badgers hosted No. 18 Iowa, but the remaining hope to keep their dreams alive of making it to the Big Ten championship game.

After jumping out to a 21-6 lead in the third quarter, Wisconsin held on to win 24-22 over Iowa for their fourth straight win over the Hawkeyes.

Jack Coan threw for 173 yards and two scores, one to Danny Davis for a 14-6 lead in the second quarter, the other to Quintez Cephus in the third for a 27-yard score.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 250 yards on an Iowa defense that came into today allowing just 87.8 rushing yards per game. Today was Taylor's ninth 200+ yard game, and fourth time recording over 300 carries in his career.

The final stand in the game for Wisconsin came after Iowa's Nate Stanley connected with Tyrone Tracy for a 75-yard touchdown pass that brought the Hawkeyes within two points.

On the ensuing two point conversion, Stanley was stuffed at the goal line by a wall of Badger defenders, led by Chris Orr and Eric Burrell.

Eric Burrell is all of Wisconsin after that stop on the two-point conversion. pic.twitter.com/St0GApJTlx — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 10, 2019

With the 24-22 win, Wisconsin remains two games back of Minnesota for first in the Big Ten West as No. 17 Minnesota defeated No. 4 Penn State 31-26 to improve the to Gophers to 6-0 on the year.

Wisconsin is back on the road to face Nebraska on November 16th before hosting Purdue the following week for their home finale.

If the two programs remain on their current trajectory, the Badgers and Gophers will meet in Minnesota on November 30th for what could be the Big Ten West title game and a spot in the Big Ten Championship.