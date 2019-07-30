The LPGA Legends Are Coming to Janesville

The Janesville Country Club is hosting the LPGA Legends Pro-Am tournament this weekend.

LPGA Seniors play their own ball alongside three amateurs in a Scramble format for a 36-hole team event. This exciting event will feature the female greats of the game aged 45+ playing in a pro-am alongside local amateur participants. It will include a 36-hole pro-am competition, where 30 LPGA legends - including Pat Bradley, Donna Caponi, Danielle Ammaccapane, Rosie Jones, Jane Geddes, and Martha Nause - will team up with three amateurs per day in a team format. Spectators welcome! Park at Parker High School, with a shuttle to the Janesville Country Club. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday Pro-Am are $5 and available online or at Blackhawk Community Credit Union's Janesville locations.

The event will be August 3rd and 4th.