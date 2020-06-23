Two University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for COVID-19

During the University of Wisconsin's initial screening of 117 student-athletes that reported for voluntary workouts, two results came back positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Athletics announced in a statement that the two athletes are now self-isolating and UW Athletics' Infection Response Team is monitoring their recovery.

The Badgers are in the midst of their first phase of student-athletes returning to campus, with football and volleyball being the first teams allowed back.

Out of the possible 123 football players on UW's roster, 100 reported for the first day of workouts.

UW Athletics added that local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals.

Wisconsin Athletics will publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.