After opening the season with a 65-63 overtime loss to No. 20 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, the Badgers return home to the Kohl Center and host Eastern Illinois on Friday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. on BTN+.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Wisconsin will recognize assistant coach Howard Moore, whose family was involved in a tragic auto accident that claimed the lives of Moore’s wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 15 minutes before tip.