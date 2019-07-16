New UW Basketball jerseys feature last names

Updated: Tue 4:47 PM, Jul 16, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Official Twitter of Wisconsin Basketball posted a video and pictures Tuesday afternoon showcasing the new jerseys players will be wearing for the 2019-20 season.

The jerseys showed Badgers D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Nathan Reuvers flexing in their new uniforms, with their last names on each respectively.


The concept of "New year. New look." was the caption for the first tweet from the account.


 