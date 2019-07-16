New UW Basketball jerseys feature last names

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Official Twitter of Wisconsin Basketball posted a video and pictures Tuesday afternoon showcasing the new jerseys players will be wearing for the 2019-20 season.
The jerseys showed Badgers D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Nathan Reuvers flexing in their new uniforms, with their last names on each respectively.
New year. New look.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mBIrQrqL5m— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 16, 2019
The concept of "New year. New look." was the caption for the first tweet from the account.
Suited up for 2019-20 ��#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/26zWohmEtV— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 16, 2019