UW Oshkosh Spoils Platteville's Homecoming

Saturday at Pioneer Stadium, Platteville's two-game winning streak was stumped by Oshkosh, seeking a bounceback win as the Titans handed Platteville a 24-20 loss on homecoming day.

A defensive battle early, the two teams were tied at three until a Peter MacCudden tochdown gave Oshokah a 10-3 lead.

Platteville responded the very next drive as Colin Schuetz ran in to tie the game back up at 10 right before half.

The Titans then scored two touchdowns in the 4th to earn a 24-20 victory.