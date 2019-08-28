UW-Platteville Pioneers women’s basketball team gets new coaches

UW-Platteville Pioneers women’s basketball head coach Kelly McNiff announced Wednesday that Marc Heidorf and Jeff Pustina will be joining the team’s staff.

The two coaches bring a combined 45-plus years coaching experience to the program.

According to a release from the team, Heidorf joins the Pioneers after serving as athletic director and head women's basketball coach at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin since 2013.

Making the trek ten miles north, Coach Pustina joins the Pioneers staff after an illustrious 32-year coaching career as head girl's basketball coach of the Cuba City Cubans in Cuba City, Wisconsin.

