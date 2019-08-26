UW Volleyball tabbed as Big Ten preseason favorite

Big Ten coaches have picked the Badgers as the favorites to win the Big Ten Conference in volleyball for the 2019 season. UW finished 3rd in 2018.

2019 Big Ten Preseason Poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Illinois

6. Purdue

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Michigan State

10. Maryland

11. Indiana

12. Northwestern

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

Two Badgers are listed on the 14-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team; Juniors Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley.

2019 Preseason All-Big Ten Volleyball Team

JACQUELINE QUADE, Sr., OH, Illinois

Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland

Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State

KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, Penn State

Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

