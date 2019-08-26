UW Volleyball tabbed as Big Ten preseason favorite

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Big Ten coaches have picked the Badgers as the favorites to win the Big Ten Conference in volleyball for the 2019 season. UW finished 3rd in 2018.
2019 Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Illinois
6. Purdue
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan State
10. Maryland
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
Two Badgers are listed on the 14-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team; Juniors Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley.
2019 Preseason All-Big Ten Volleyball Team
JACQUELINE QUADE, Sr., OH, Illinois
Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland
Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State
KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, Penn State
Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS