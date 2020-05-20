UW-Whitewater to Host Virtual Football Camp

The UW-Whitewater Football teams have had plenty of success over the years. And even in these crazy times like this when sports continue to get cancelled, including camps, the Warhawks find a way to succeed.

Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Peter Jennings will take participants through quarterback specific drills, offer live feedback, and give recommendations to get better. All while social distancing, of course.

To sign up:

https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/2020-summer-clinics/onlinehsfootballqtrbk2020