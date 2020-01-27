UW basketball team without Kobe King against Iowa

Kobe King will not be with the Wisconsin Badger's Men's Basketball team Monday night due to a personal matter.

The team's second-leading scorer did not travel with the team from Madison going into their match up against No.18 Iowa.

The team tweeted the news from their official Twitter account Monday afternoon.

"Kobe King will not participate in tonight’s game. He is attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City," the tweet said.

King is averaging 10 points per game this season. He went scoreless in 28 minutes Friday in the Badgers' 70-51 loss at Purdue, shooting 0-for-5 from the floor.