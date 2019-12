The Badger women were at home Friday night for a match up on the basketball court against Prairie View A&M.

Before all the holiday stuff, it was a big night from Monroe's very own Sydney Hilliard.

The former Cheesemaker and freshman guard posted her first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Badgers defeated Prairie View A&M 68-42 and improved to 8-3 on the season.

