Verona Boys Soccer Wins First Ever State Championship

Verona's first ever appearance in state ended with the highest reward, the golden ball.

Eliot Popkewitz who scored in the Wildcats' semifinal match victory to send them to the state championship continued his scoring streak, as he found the net in the 14th minute thanks to a Gannon Simonett assist.

Verona's defense did not allow the Rockets many opportunities, but when Neenah got them, Nate Hanson recorded three saves in goal to keep the Wildcats lead.

Then in the 87th minute, Jonathan Gamez scored the insurance goal to seal the 2-0 victory.

The Wildcats became the 11th team to win a state title in their WIAA state debut.

