Waunakee Blocked Punt Wins Play of the Week

After juggling the football and being the right man in the right spot, Will Boldon of Waunakee recovered a blocked punt in the endzone during the Warriors 44-0 win over Mount Horeb for our week four Play of the Week.

The latest win for the Warriors improved their record to 4-0 as they're yet to score less than 44 points this season.

Boldon's teammate, Max Raemisch even had a dance to perfectly summarize this early run by Waunakee.

The Warriors travel to Baraboo on Friday night to being the first of a three-game road trip before returning home to face Portage.