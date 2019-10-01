Wesley Matthews Back in Madison for Bucks Training Camp

"This team is a team that is comprised of a lot of talent and a lot of guys that can do a lot of things to help this team win and we've all got one common goal, which is be the last one's standing at the end of the season."

It's just day one of Milwaukee Bucks training camp, but Madison native, Wesley Matthews already knows the goal for his new team.

The 2005 Memorial graduate is one of the few new additions to last season's Eastern Conference runner-ups that could be in contention to fill the void of Malcolm Brogdon who signed with the Indiana Pacers this past offseason.

While the Bucks return 77% of their minutes from last year's squad, veterans like Matthews could make a push take that shooting guard spot. For now, Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball of 2005 is enjoying competing with the reigning league MVP everyday, "I was trying to kill him every time we could. You know? Just like he was trying to beat me. He's trying to beat everybody, we're trying to beat everybody."

Matthews laughed while not holding back his urge to compete with one of the best in the league, knowing the work they put throughout this week, will benefit the team come June. "And that's how you, that's how you build chemistry. That's how you build togetherness and toughness and you know that's how you build championships."

Giannas Antetokounmpo appreciated Matthews competitiveness and what it brings to the team as well, "It's always nice to have guys that compete really, really hard like Wes and you know if you have guys like that, they always make you better. And not just me better they make the team better."

Giannis after day one of training camp and working with Wes Matthews and seeing his competitiveness



The Bucks start the preseason October 7th against the Chicago Bulls and tip-off the regular season on October 24th in Houston against the Rockets.