Winston sets record, No. 15 Spartans top Wisconsin 67-55

Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin 67-55.

The Spartans stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue. The Badgers trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half.

Winston has 817 career assists, breaking the conference record set by former Spartan Mateen Cleaves in 2000.