Wisconsin Back in National Tournament

For how unusual the weather this time of year may be, Wisconsin Women's soccer season still going on isn't.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Badgers are in the national tournament as they get set to host Milwaukee on Friday.

"At this point there's 64 teams left. A lot of teams are done for the season and we're lucky enough to keep playing." Began Wisconsin's senior forward, Dani Rhodes, "That just shows that you know we deserve to be here and we know it but at the same time, like I said, no game is going to be easy."

Friday night will be the first meeting between No. 3 Wisconsin and Milwaukee since 2016. The match with the Horizon League champions is set for 5 PM on Friday night at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

When asked about the pressure to make it back to the Sweet 16, with their season on the line, junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer shared that the Badgers revel in the spotlight, "We love being able to have that momentum that's like alright we either win now or we go home. I think it's a good push for us because we're ready for it, we're a good team under pressure I think so being able to take that and have it under our belts as we go into the game is going to be really helpful for us."

Even though the Big Ten regular season champions were bounced in the first round of their conference tournament, they still own 10 conference wins this year, seven coming via shutout. That play is what the Badgers don't want to get away from.

"The biggest thing that I see is that they're competitive and they work for each other." head coach, Paula Wilkins shared, "I know it's such a cliche to say that defense wins championships but this group defends together hard and they work hard. Their work rate has been best I've had since I've been here."