Wisconsin wins home opener 65-52

The Wisconsin men's basketball team took care of business in its home-opener Friday, defeating the Eastern Illinois Panthers 65-52 at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Nate Reuvers continued his early-season dominance against the Panthers knocking down 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks, only one block away from his first career triple-double.

Kobe King led the Badgers with a game-high 18 points, Aleem Ford tacked on 11, and Brevin Pritzl added 9. In addition, Brad Davison racked up 4 assists and Brevin Pritzl came in second with 7 rebounds in the team's first win of the regular season in the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin will host McNeese State on Wednesday Nov. 13. Tip is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center.