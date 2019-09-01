15 Wisconsin Women's Soccer Earns Another OT Win

Wisconsin and Butler women's soccer programs met for the first time since 1995 and did not waste any time getting to know one another.

The Bulldogs of the Big East took a 1-0 lead thanks to an Anikka Schmidt header off the Katie Soderstrom corner kick.

Then the Badgers responded with a Jordan McNeese header off the Grace Douglas pass.

But for the third time in as many games, overtime was needed for the Badgers final result. Cameron Murtha was the hero today at McClimon Soccer Complex thanks to her game-winning goal in the 95th minute for a 2-1 win over Butler.