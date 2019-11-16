No. 14 Wisconsin outlasts Nebraska for 37-21 win

It wasn't easy, but the No.14 Wisconsin ended their two road-game losing streak, with a 37-21 win over Nebraska in Lincoln.

The Cornhuskers totaled 493 yards of offense, the most surrendered by the Badgers defense this season but mustered just 21 points while Wisconsin closed the game on a 27-7 scoring run to earn their seventh straight win over Nebraska.

Down a score early and searching for a big play, Aron Cruickshank gave Wisconsin the spark with a 89-yard kick return in the first quarter to tie the game at seven.

After Nebraska retook the lead thanks to a Adrian Martinez touchdown run, Jack Coan connected with AJ Taylor on a quick slant, Taylor then bounced off two would-be tacklers and went 55-yards to make it a 17-14 Wisconsin advantage.

Here’s the AJ Taylor touchdown grab.. somehow, someway stays on his feet right after reeling it. Coan on the money, Taylor does the rest. pic.twitter.com/EDNGkrW4sK — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 16, 2019

From that point on, it was all Jonathan Taylor with the scoring, a 1-yard run in the second to make it 24-14 then an 11-yard rushing score in the third complimented by two Collin Larsh field goals, gave Wisconsin 37 points, their most points scored since a 38-0 win over Michigan State on October 12th.

With Taylor's 202 rushing yards in the win, he became the first Badger to ever run for 200 yards against one opponent three times. Taylor had 249 yards on the ground in 2017, then 221 rushing yards in 2018. He also has seven career rushing touchdowns against the Cornhuskers.

The Salem, NJ native also continues to move up in the record books, becoming the 2nd all-time rusher in Big Ten history with 5,595 yards behind only Wisconsin great, and Heisman winner, Ron Dayne who has 7,125 career rushing yards.

Taylor also surpassed Herschel Walker for the most rushing yards by a player through his junior season.

It was also Wisconsin's first road win since their season opening route of South Florida on August 30th when the Badgers won 49-0.

With the win Wisconsin improves to 8-2 on the year and remains in the hunt for the Big Ten West championship, and a berth to the Big Ten championship game.

The Badgers return home next Saturday, November 23rd for their final home game of the season as they host Purdue, with time for kickoff still TBD.

