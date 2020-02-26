UW transfer Kobe King commits to Nebraska

Former Wisconsin Badger Kobe King is planning to transfer to Nebraska.

King is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will likely apply for a waiver to play immediately next fall, sources told ESPN.

King, a 6-foot-4 guard, announced in late January that he was leaving the Badgers. Days earlier, the school announced that King would not play against Iowa to deal with a personal matter.

Sources told ESPN at the time that King was unhappy at Wisconsin and that a parting seemed imminent. King later told the Wisconsin State Journal that he told coaches and teammates he was leaving the team before the announcement about him missing the Iowa game.

King was averaging 10 points per game through January 24 when he announced he was transferring. The redshirt sophomore was the second best scorer on the Badgers through 20 games.

Over his three seasons in Madison, King averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists a game.

King will join Fred Hoiberg who took over the Nebraska head coaching job this season.