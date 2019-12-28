Wisconsin trounces Tennessee 68-48 for 1st road win of year

D'Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range as Wisconsin trounced Tennessee 68-48 on Saturday to win away from home for the first time this season.

Wisconsin (7-5) ehad been 0-2 in true road games and 0-3 in neutral-site contests.

But the Badgers felt right at home in front of a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena as they trounced a Tennessee team that had won 32 of its last 33 home games.

Wisconsin led by as many as 28 points and never trailed . Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points for the Badgers.