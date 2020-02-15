No. 2 Wisconsin falls to No. 6 Ohio State 3-1 on senior day

In a penalty-filled Senior Day at LaBahn Arena, the second-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team fell to No. 6 Ohio State 3-1 Saturday afternoon in its opening series game and final regular home game at LaBahn Arena.

After a scoreless first that ended in a five-minute major for senior Abby Roque, the Buckeyes (18-8-5, 11-6-4-2 WCHA) took advantage of the extended power play going into the second sliding three goals past the Badgers' (26-4-1, 16-4-1-0 WCHA) posts in just two minutes.

Following her penalty though, Roque came back five minutes later on a power play nailing the top shelf on a pass from sophomore Sophie Shirley and junior Daryl Watts to put UW the Badgers on the board.

Despite outshooting OSU 37-20 and getting their own five-minute power play thanks to an OSU five-minute major and game misconduct, UW couldn't erase the two-goal deficit to the Buckeyes.

Three notes of the game:

- UW honored its senior class of Kristen Campbell, Alexis Mauermann, Presley Norby, Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Mekenzie Steffen prior to puck drop.

- Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren dropped the puck prior to the battle between UW and OSU.

- Daryl Watts has a NCAA leading 45 assists and 67 points this season after her assist on Roque's power-play goal.

Straight from the Rink:

UW Head Coach Mark Johnson

On the game:

"I thought when we made it 3-1 we had some energy in the building and probably had two good chances, probably three or four minutes after that to make it 3-2, and then similar to last Saturday, you get towards the end of the game and even at 3-1 you just need to get a second one and then you can pull your goalie and make things happen... We didn't do enough good things on the power play to get pucks to the net and get second and third opportunities. And probably most of the game where we didn't get those second or third opportunities is a lot of one-and-dones and if we're going to have success tomorrow we do need to do a better job of getting second and third opportunities."

On takeaways from Saturday's setback:

"I told the team just after the game 'you learn from every game, you learn from this- we'll show some clips tomorrow- and then everything you want to do is still in front of you, what are you going to do? You can't feel sorry for yourself because in less than 24 hours we're going to be back at it and we're going to get a unique experience. It's going to be a little different kind of game because of the ice sheet, but you know it's like okay, let's see what we're made of."

Senior goaltender Kristen Campbell

On the game:

"Special teams was a difference in this game and we knew Ohio State was going to come hard, they have a great power play and some top key players but we need to be able to weather that even a five-minute major, we haven't been dealt one this year but there is no excuses. This is nothing we can't handle and I think you give up three goals on one penalty so that was the difference."

Up Next:

The Badgers wrap up their regular home season with the series finale against the Buckeyes Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at the Kohl Center for the sixth edition of Fill the Bowl. UW looks to match its NCAA record of 15,359 fans at the Kohl Center and tickets are still available at UWBadgers.com.