Bowlin’ for Colons is an annual one-day event on Sunday, March 6, hosted at five different bowling alleys around Wisconsin. Gather your friends and family and join us for a bowling session in the morning, afternoon or evening. You can join a team or create your own during the registration process.

Once you register, your personal fundraising page will be created, which you can customize. After that, garner support for the cause by directing donations right to your team page. Can’t join us on March 6? You can make a general donation to the event or choose a team or participant to receive your funds.

Locations:

Fitchburg - Ten Pin Alley

Madison - Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes

Sun Pairie - Prairie Lanes

Waupun - Jud-Son’s

Marshfield - Rose Bowl Lanes

*All funds raised through Bowlin’ for Colons benefit GI cancer research at UW Carbone. We will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires further changes to the date, time, or location of the event, registered guests will be notified via email. The entire amount paid for your ticket and/or sponsorship of Bowlin for Colons is non-refundable in all events, including, without limitation, in the event of a cancellation due to an Act of God, weather, pandemic or other health emergency. While we’d be disappointed not to see you, your donation will continue to fund advances in cancer research and patient care at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center!

*Public health safety guidelines must be followed by all participants.

