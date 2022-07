Closed Captioning/Audio Description

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning, Audio Description or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning/audio description hotline or our public file liaison.

Captioning/Audio Description Hotline - 608-443-0281

Fax: 608-271-5193

Email: cc@nbc15.com

Public File Liaison:

Stacy De La Pena - 608-443-0209