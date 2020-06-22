Congratulations to all of our 2020 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees! The 2020 Crystal Apple Season has been yet another successful campaign. We received more than 650 nominations from all across South Central Wisconsin, representing more than 400 schools.

It was amazing to read through each nomination and see how educators are making a difference in our community. The NBC15 committee of judges reviewed each nomination and had to narrow our choices from the nominations, down to five winners and our honorable mentions. This was a difficult decision; each nomination was special.

Especially during these trying times, we value everyone's hard work and thank all educators for finding new ways to reach your students.

We look forward to the 2021 Crystal Apple Season.

