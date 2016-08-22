Celebrate the fall season with a one of a kind experience at Schuster’s Farm!

Open September 18th-October 31st, 2021

Enjoy our awesome animals, fantastic farm activities, delectable sweets, corn mazes, perfect pumpkins, and beautiful hayride around the countryside!

Our farm blends nature, agriculture and pure entertainment in a manner uniquely its own. We have farmtastic attractions for the perfect autumn adventure, whether weekdays or weekends are your pleasure.

Enjoy a shock of fright with your fall weekend evening night when the wind begins to blow and the haunted forest comes to life. The fun is in the country at Schuster’s Farm.

CLICK HERE

for more information.

Like us on Facebook!

Follow us on Instagram!