MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anybody who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks.
Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the past week, leaving drivers shelling out $3.73 per gallon, according to the latest figures provided by GasBuddy.
The surge in gas prices in Madison pushed its prices higher than Milwaukee, despite the fact the state’s largest city saw its own price jump of 20 cents per gallon. Appleton’s jump was the highest of the three Wisconsin cities reported by GasBuddy, but the city’s overall prices still slotted in below Madison. Across the state line, in Rockford, drivers were paying nearly a quarter more than last week, as their average price creeps closer to $4/gal.
Nearly two months of decreases in the cost of gas in Madison were erased last week...
...as the price in Madison jumped over 40 cents since last Monday, GasBuddy reports.
Since topping out at nearly $5 per gallon in early June, prices at the pump have been on a virutally uninterrupted decline.
GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan blamed the spike on unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance.
The huge spike in Madison was not echoed nationwide, which only rose 3.4 cents last week.
However, that increase was the first one for the U.S. as a whole in over three months.
De Haan also warned people in the Great Lakes region, as well as on the West Coast and along the Great Plains that the increases aren't done yet.
He expects prices in those parts of the country to go up another 25-75 cents in the coming weeks.