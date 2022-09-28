MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anybody who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks.

Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the past week, leaving drivers shelling out $3.73 per gallon, according to the latest figures provided by GasBuddy.

The surge in gas prices in Madison pushed its prices higher than Milwaukee, despite the fact the state’s largest city saw its own price jump of 20 cents per gallon. Appleton’s jump was the highest of the three Wisconsin cities reported by GasBuddy, but the city’s overall prices still slotted in below Madison. Across the state line, in Rockford, drivers were paying nearly a quarter more than last week, as their average price creeps closer to $4/gal.