Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Javier Tafoya as General Manager of The Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Javier Tafoya has been appointed the General Manager of the Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus. Mr. Tafoya brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as General Manager having previously served as the general manager for the Fairfield Inn and Suites Cheyenne.

Commonwealth appoints new General Manager in Denver area

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Mr. Tafoya built his career with multiple brands in key markets. In addition to the Fairfield Inn, he has served in various leadership roles at the following: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport, Candlewood Suites Denver Tech Center, TownePlace Suites Broomfield, Zona Resort and Suites and the Gainey Suites Hotel in Scottsdale Arizona. Tafoya is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a degree in hospitality management. He resides in Denver with his family and enjoys spending time in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

