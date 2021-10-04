Crelan Digitizes Strategic Sourcing with Ivalua

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that Crelan, a cooperative Belgian bank, has selected its platform to digitize the entire source-to-contract process. Project delivery is led by KPMG Belgium's Banking expert consulting team with support from Ivalua professional services.

Crelan is a Belgian cooperative bank (part of the Crelan Group) with a rich history, going back to 1937 and a turnover of 22.8B€. The financial group has 275,000 cooperative shareholders and more than 2'700 employees who provide daily services for its 900,000 customers. Crelan is preparing the acquisition and merger with AXA Bank Belgium, a project that needs to receive the approval of the financial authorities.

With new teams and processes to be integrated in the future, Crelan required a platform that would help structure a more complex Procurement organization while remaining EBA and NBB compliant throughout every step of the Sourcing and Supplier Relationship Management journey.

The digitization of its source-to-contract process is expected to deliver a range of business benefits: robust and seamless compliance with EBA and NBB regulations directly from within the tool, optimized procurement processes through simple configuration, and no additional complexity. Furthermore, the project will benefit from Ivalua and KPMG Belgium's extensive experience with customers from the Financial Services industry, specifically with the support of mergers and acquisitions in this area.

"Ivalua is delighted to power Crelan's digital transformation roadmap," said Gilles Bismuth, SVP Sales South Europe & MEA at Ivalua. "We look forward to contributing to Crelan's success thanks to our significant expertise in helping our Financial Services sector customers reach their process optimization and regulatory compliance goals."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers organizations to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands, and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com .

About Crelan

Crelan is a Belgian cooperative bank in which CrelanCo is the cooperative shareholder. Crelan's balance sheet total (including its subsidiary Europabank) amounts to EUR 22.8 billion, making it the seventh-largest bank in Belgium. Crelan offers a wide range of banking and insurance products for individuals, the self-employed, entrepreneurs and farmers. Customers can obtain advice in more than 500 branches managed by independent agents. Learn more at www.crelan.be .

