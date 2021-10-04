Infosys to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 13, 2021

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. US ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Infosys_Logo

Common press conference
(4:30 p.m. IST; 7:00 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on October 13, 2021 (after 9:30 a.m. US ET on October 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call
(6:00 p.m. IST; 8:30 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:00 p.m. IST (8:30 a.m. US ET; 5:30 a.m. PST; 1:30 p.m. London time; 8:30 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on October 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on October 13, 2021 (after 11:00 a.m. US ET on October 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event

Date and Time

Website/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings release over the wire services

3:45 p.m. IST

 

6:15 a.m. ET

 

October 13, 2021

www.infosys.com


Common press conference

4:30 p.m. IST

 

7:00 a.m. ET

 

October 13, 2021

 

www.infosys.com

In person/ Dial-in details to be shared with participants

Event

Date and Time

Web-site/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings conference call

(open for questions from investors / analysts in all regions)

6:00 p.m. IST

 

8:30 a.m. ET

 

October 13, 2021

 

Questions during the call can be addressed to sandeep_mahindroo@infosys.com

 

DiamondPass™ registration link

 

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6093838&linkSecurityString=16f6019902

 

India

Toll, Mumbai:

+91 22 6280 1168

+91 22 7115 8069

 

US

Toll-free: 

1 866 746 2133

 

Toll Number:

+1 323 386 8721

Singapore

Toll-free: 
800 101 2045

 

Toll-number: 
+65 3157 5746

Hong Kong

Toll-free:
800 964 448 

 

Toll Number:

+852 3018 6877

Japan

Toll Free:

0053 116 1110

 

Toll Number:

+81 3 4589 9421

UK

Toll Free:

0 808 101 1573

 

Toll Number:

+44 203 478 5524

Germany

Toll-free: 
00 8001 424 3444

Canada

Toll- free:

011 8001 424 3444

France

Toll-free: 
0 800 914 745

Replay of conference call

Till October 20, 2021

www.infosys.com

Toll-free, USA:

1 833 289 8317

 

International toll:

+ 1 347 974 7488

 

Toll, Mumbai/India:

+91 22 7194 5757

+91 22 6663 5757

 

Playback code: 4637#

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-to-announce-second-quarter-results-on-october-13-2021-301391833.html

SOURCE Infosys

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.