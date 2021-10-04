Roboyo and JOLT Advantage group join forces to strengthen US presence

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company has today announced that JOLT will join its ranks, strengthening the Roboyo Group's North American presence and consolidating its global leadership.

JOLT adds 150 Automation specialists to Roboyo's Americas operations, provides full coverage of the US market and boosts its global presence to over 400 employees at locations in 18 cities, across 10 countries and 3 continents.

Roboyo's CEO Americas, Christian Voigt states, "Deeper investment in the North American market is a key priority for Roboyo because it enables us to serve our growing client base, both within the Fortune 500 and beyond. With JOLT as part of the Roboyo Group we are a stronger partner and our ability to drive sustainable cost, competitive and cultural advantages for clients is taken to the Next Level".

Roboyo was founded in Germany in 2016 by former Deloitte and Capgemini consultants. Today, it is regarded by Gartner as the world's leading specialist Intelligent Automation company. Working with many of the Fortune 500, Roboyo enables organizations to harness a full spectrum of accelerated technologies, from Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Jordan Collard, CEO of JOLT adds, "We are immensely proud to join the Roboyo Group. We have a common purpose of unleashing creativity and multiplying human ingenuity through automation. Together, we will drive greater performance gains for clients and generate greater value for partners. Everyone wins".

Alongside its strategic consulting and implementation services, Roboyo's Converge operating platform offers an end-to-end automation tool that identifies, prioritizes, implements and runs automation programs. This, along with its innovative as-a-Service solution and JOLT's Translate RPA conversion platform enables Roboyo Group to create hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

Paul Freudenberg, Chairman, JOLT Advantage Group, says "By joining the Roboyo Group, we can deliver far greater value for and with our key partner UiPath. And our ability to serve US businesses that want to automate out cost and automate in performance, is now unmatched".

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company, now with locations in 18 cities, across 10 countries and 3 continents. It holds all UiPath's highest partner accreditations and has 4 of the world's UiPath Most Valuable Professionals as employees.

It is regarded by Gartner as the world's leading Intelligent Automation specialist and includes many of the Fortune 500 and 19 of Germany's 'DAX 30' listed companies amongst its clients.

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

About JOLT

JOLT is a leading North American Intelligent Automation services provider. It is a member of UiPath's elite USN program and was awarded UiPath's Innovation Partner of the Year in 2019. With triple-digit growth over the last 3 years, it was recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

