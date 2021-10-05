Brookdale Senior Living Names New EVP of Community Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced Kevin Bowman has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Community Operations, effective October 1, 2021.

Bowman is a seasoned servant leader committed to Brookdale's mission and has a track record of developing talent.

He joined Brookdale in 2016 as Regional Vice President. Soon after, he was promoted to Senior Regional Vice President, serving multiple states and leading eight district teams. Bowman became West Division Vice President in April 2020 and has been expertly leading the division through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kevin has achieved great success both in operations and as a leader here at Brookdale," said Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer. "His promotion to EVP of Community Operations is a natural next step as he continues his dedication to senior living and the resident experience. I know adding Kevin to our executive leadership team will help us fulfill Brookdale's mission of enriching the lives of those we serve."

Bowman has made his career in senior living. He brings 30 years of experience to this position, where he will provide strategic direction for Brookdale's 682 communities across 41 states.

"The senior living industry is one of the best fields to be in, and I'm proud of the work we do each day and the impact we have on seniors across the country," said Kevin Bowman, EVP of Community Operations. "I'm excited to take on this leadership role with Brookdale and to be working with both our East and West teams in this new position."

Laura Fischer has been promoted to Bowman's former role West Division Vice President of Operations and will work alongside East Division Vice President of Operations Ben Ricci.

Bowman will be relocating to the Nashville area in the coming months.

