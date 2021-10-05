New clinical trial shows 53% reduction of ventilator-associated pneumonia with Bactiguard's endotracheal tube

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at the European Society of Intensive Care congress (ESICM), a study from Liège, Belgium on Bactiguard's endotracheal tubes was presented. The study showed a 53% reduction in ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in intensive care patients, intubated with Bactiguard's endotracheal tube with evacuation lumen (BIP ETT Evac).

"These data are of vital importance for critically ill patients across the world. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a feared complication with high mortality. The study data indicates that by using a Bactiguard endotracheal tube the risk of this deadly complication is significantly reduced", says Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy CEO.

The study is a randomized-controlled study including 323 patients, either intubated with a Bactiguard endotracheal tube or a conventional tube (both with subglottic suctioning port). The number of VAP cases were 22.4 per 1000 ventilator days in the control group compared with 10.5 in the Bactiguard group which was just short of significance (p=0.07). The time to occurrence of VAP was significantly reduced in the Bactiguard group (p=0.02).

"During the COVID-19 pandemic there are multiple reports showing increased VAP rates in ICU patients and the use of our products can contribute to reducing these numbers. Actually, the study is called VITAL and the results proved to be just that", Stefan Grass concludes.

The VITAL study was selected as top 6 best abstracts at the ESICM congress. For registered ESICM delegates the poster can be found in the event platform: https://lives2021.e-lives.org/. Prof Misset is the presenter of the study.

About BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac

Bactiguard's BIP ETT Evac is the only tube on the market that combines the subglottic secretion drainage with the clinically proven ability of the Bactiguard technology to reduce microbial adhesion The technology is based on a very thin noble metal alloy coating, firmly attached to the tube surface. When in contact with fluids, the noble metals create a galvanic effect which reduces microbial adhesion. This means that less bacteria adhere to the tube surface, which reduces the risk of biofilm formation leading to infection.

