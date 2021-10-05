Time2play's Top 10 Budget Gambling Destinations for 2022

SAN GILJAN, Malta, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Time2play.com has published an expertly curated list of the top 10 budget gambling destinations. Price-conscious consumers gamblers looking for a getaway can find out where to get the most for their money. The list features classic favorites, as well as some surprising newcomers.

(PRNewsfoto/Time2play)

Time2play's full report can be found here: https://time2play.com/blog/top-budget-gambling-destinations/

The rankings took into account hotel accommodations, casino offerings, dining choices, entertainment, and more to help readers on a budget decide where to spend their next gambling vacation. Travelers can also be matched with a destination based on their individual gambling and hotel preferences.

Caesar's Palace surprises by taking the top spot: Savvy travelers can save big by traveling at off-peak times and enjoying one of Las Vegas' most-famous destinations.

King's Resort offers room rates from $24 per night: This card player's paradise entices guests with rock-bottom room prices and the largest poker room in Europe.

The Cromwell Las Vegas proves good things do come in small packages: This adult's only resort offers trendy, upscale amenities, dining, and entertainment at a bargain price.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino overlooks the falls: Nature lovers can have the best of both worlds when they enjoy a gambling vacation to one of Earth's most magnificent wonders.

Horseshoe Hammond boasts 350,000 sq ft of gaming space: Packed with 3,000 electronic games, including over 250 video poker machines, this Chicago-area casino is one of the nation's largest.

The full report can be found here: https://time2play.com/blog/top-budget-gambling-destinations/

About Time2play

Time2play is an online gambling review site founded by iGaming veterans in 2021 with the mission of providing an independent and trustworthy source of information to players. Time2play is part of the Kafe Rocks group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652940/Time2play_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Time2play