Canon Solutions America Touts Best Practices, Security at NIGP Forum

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., participated in the 2021 NIGP Annual Forum held virtually August 23-26 and in-person September 11-14 in Anaheim, CA. Representatives of the company interacted with attendees virtually and in-person, participating in dialogue to promote education, networking, and problem-solving within the public procurement space.

The NIGP Annual Forum and Products Exposition is the largest North American educational conference exclusively for individuals in public procurement. Nearly 2,000 people attended this important event virtually to share best practices, explore new technologies, and participate in workshops.

Canon Solutions America hosted a virtual networking forum, titled "A Layered Approach to Securing Your Organization's Environment." This aimed to educate attendees on Canon Solutions America's Five Pillars of Security Approach, which includes Device Security, Print Security, Document Security, Information Security, and Cybersecurity. Canon Solutions America also staffed a booth at the in-person NIGP Leadership Summit in Anaheim, where attendees learned how to protect their organizations from security risks, data breaches, and malware attacks.

Building on the security theme, also seen in the Canon Solutions America booth were two solutions that aid in keeping workplaces healthy: the Whiz by SoftBank Robotics, a commercial robot vacuum built on a trusted AI platform to deliver a high quality, efficient clean; and the welloStationX hands-free kiosk, an automated, FDA-cleared, no-touch clinical thermometer providing temperature screening, instant clearance badges, and flexible reporting and alerts to help lower the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious illness in workplace settings.

"The expertise Canon Solutions America brings to the table is unmatched, as we were excited to once again have their support at this year's Forum," said Fred Kuhn, Chief Growth Officer, NIGP. "Hearing straight from the experts themselves provides an invaluable opportunity for members and allows them to gain a deeper understanding of how best practices are used throughout the industry."

L to R: Frank J. Carroll, David Wetzel, Aimée Bivins, Paul T. Murphy

David Wetzel, business development executive, Strategic Accounts, and Aimée Bivins, senior specialist, Marketing, both of Canon Solutions America, Inc., participated in the NIGP Business Council virtual presentation "Contemporary Business Practices, Finding Common Ground". The session, garnering over 120 attendees, examined how to achieve an organization's environmental, social, and governance goals. Also in attendance at the Forum were Frank J. Carroll, senior manager, State & Strategic Account Sales, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Paul T. Murphy, vice president, Major Accounts & Vertical Markets, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

"We are proud to support the National Institute of Government Procurement Forum. As a member of the NIGP Business Council, we were excited to share our knowledge and expertise with members to enhance their day-to-day operations." said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "We found it beneficial to hear directly from someone who speaks the procurement language, has hands-on experience, and who has a deep understanding of the best way to put into practice technologies and strategies for success."

About NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement

Developing, supporting, and promoting the public procurement profession through premiere educational and research programs, professional support, technical services, and advocacy initiatives that benefit members and constituents since 1944. With more than 3,000 member agencies representing over 16,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, and countries outside of North America, the Institute is international in its reach. Visit nigp.org.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

