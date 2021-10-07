Glo Fiber to launch in Martinsburg, WV

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced the expansion of their all-fiber, multi-gigabit broadband network in Martinsburg, WV, with service starting in November 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

Glo Fiber delivers future-proof fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access to the Mid-Atlantic region. In Martinsburg, Glo Fiber will offer high-speed data, streaming TV, and digital phone service to approximately 7,000 homes and businesses. With a belief that everybody deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and network reliability. In addition, Glo Fiber prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all its markets, including the growing list of communities in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

"Martinsburg is one of West Virginia's fastest developing cities, and Glo Fiber looks forward to providing this community with reliable and affordable internet required for a growing market," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We are excited to continue this expansion and offer a dependable internet choice with straightforward, fair pricing."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

"Having Glo Fiber bring a high-speed internet choice to the citizens of Martinsburg is an exciting prospect for the city," said Mayor of Martinsburg, Kevin Knowles. "Glo Fiber's investment and commitment to our community comes at a time when having an internet infrastructure built for the future is critical for our growth."

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company