Lafayette Square Appoints Abhay Patel as Managing Director of Credit Origination in the Gulf Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Abhay Patel has joined the firm as managing director, focusing on origination for Lafayette Square's credit strategy in the Gulf region of the United States. Patel will help Lafayette Square source opportunities to provide capital to local businesses located in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Oklahoma.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abhay to the Lafayette Square team. His extensive experience in both the public and private sector will be instrumental to Lafayette Square as the firm looks to support local businesses in the Gulf," said Damien Dwin, founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "Throughout his career, Abhay has displayed a tremendous passion for issues dealing with equity and inclusivity; he is well aligned with Lafayette Square's mission and a great candidate to help lead our efforts in delivering capital to underserved communities."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Damien and this talented team," said Patel. "As the firm continues to grow, I am confident the firm will achieve its mission of supporting local businesses and communities across the United States. I am honored to be a part of that effort in the Gulf region."

Patel joins Lafayette Square from Butler Snow Advisory, where he served as managing director of mergers and acquisitions, leading sell-side, buy-side, and capital raise transactions for companies in the lower- and middle-market. Prior to his time at Butler Snow Advisory, Patel was interim CEO and board member for the Pelican Institute, where he led the organization through an executive transition and was primarily responsible for supporting Smart on Crime, a public-private partnership that led the passage of historic criminal justice reform legislation in Louisiana. Patel also served as vice president of business development for the New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) and, prior to his time in the public sector, was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank.

Patel graduated from Louisiana State University and holds a J.D. from the Boston University School of Law.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

