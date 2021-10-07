Lexus Brings the Next Chapter of the Brand to Life in the All-New 2022 Lexus NX

Lexus Brings the Next Chapter of the Brand to Life in the All-New 2022 Lexus NX - New Lexus Interface multimedia system with available 14-inch touchscreen

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extensive list of firsts, from the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in the Lexus lineup – the NX 450h+ – to the introduction of the all-new Lexus Interface multimedia system, the 2022 Lexus NX sets the stage for the next chapter of the Lexus brand.

2022 Lexus NX 350

The Next Chapter for Lexus is centered around four pillars: Design, Lexus Driving Signature, Electrification and Advanced Technology. The all-new NX plays a key role in leading the brand forward on all of these dimensions.

The NX has been redesigned from the inside out. Every exterior surface has been reimagined. The signature spindle grille has been refined in the front. And, perhaps the most notable expression of future Lexus design is the elegant new block LEXUS rear badging and full-width tail lamp.

Lexus Driving Signature results from an entirely new approach to vehicle development. This ensures a uniquely Lexus experience where each vehicle exhibits a direct, linear driving feel that is consistent across the lineup.

For the second generation NX, Lexus doubles down with two electrified options, including a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain on NX 350h and the first plug-in hybrid electric Lexus model, the first NX 450h+.

Advanced technology abounds in the all-new NX. Drivers can stay in touch with the intuitive features of Lexus Interface, such as wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Voice Assistant, cloud-navigation capable with Google Points of Interest (POI), over the air updates and available Digital Key.

Lexus Interface: An All-New Elegant, Intuitive Connected Multimedia System

The all-new, US-developed Lexus Interface multimedia system allows the NX to effortlessly integrate and navigate life's twists and turns. The eye-catching standard 9.8-inch, optically bonded touchscreen supplies intuitive technology at the occupants' fingertips. The screen's new Human Machine Interface enhances user interaction through sight, touch and voice, while balancing accessibility needs. An optional 14-inch touchscreen includes a three-year trial for Drive Connect services such as location guidance with Cloud Navigation, Destination Assist and Intelligent Assistant.

With the ubiquitous use of smart phones, an intuitive and simple guest experience is now possible with Lexus Interface. With the User Profile feature, the driver's personalized settings and experience can be kept in the cloud and accessed on the go in other Lexus Interface equipped vehicles. Once a profile is created in the Lexus App, guests can use a Bluetooth handheld device, smart key or manual login to access it.

Lexus Interface also incorporates a new Voice Assistant available through voice activation or accessible via a button on the steering wheel. Developed with a human-centered approach, the Lexus Interface Assistant allows for a natural and intuitive way for guests to interact with the new multimedia system. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise-cancellation, seat detection and speaker location capabilities, the system enables a voice-first approach allowing front seat occupants an expanded and interactive experience to access media, phone and vehicle settings such as climate control. The available Intelligent Assistant expands upon the standard Assistant capabilities with a Drive Connect subscription. Convenience features such as weather and location-based notifications are accessible, including address and POI search with navigation through Intelligent Assistant. With Wi-Fi Connect, the Intelligent Assistant offers interaction with integrated audio streaming functionality.

An extension of the User Profile feature, the available Digital Key allows guests the ability to lock/unlock and start/stop their vehicle through their smartphone when within Bluetooth proximity. With Remote Connect services activated, the Digital Key can be shared with up to seven more guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

The Lexus Interface Cloud Navigation system was designed with ease of use and functional beauty in mind. Featuring 100% cloud capability and integrated Google POI data, the system allows faster and more exact directions and mapping. The latest route and location guidance with Cloud Navigation is included with the three-year Drive Connect subscription, along with Destination Assist and Intelligent Assistant.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates offer real-time updates for mapping and enriched media experiences. The cloud-based native navigation is also available to occupants with or without a network connection. Offline mode is designed to detect when the vehicle is near or entering an area with low connectivity and can download applicable maps and services in advance.

For 2022, the Lexus NX also features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Guests can charge and stream wirelessly with the new optional wireless charger which can be stowed away to maximize storage.

First Lexus Plug-In: Performance and Range

The NX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 36-mile range on electric power only, made possible by the newly developed, high-capacity lithium-ion battery. The system achieves the EV output equivalent to a 2.0-liter engine for an EPA-estimated combined 84 MPGe. When combined with the newly developed hybrid transaxle, a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine delivers on the performance luxury guests are seeking with an estimated 6.0 second 0-60 time.

A high-output, high-efficiency system designed to reduce power loss when converting from AC power to DC power results in faster charging times. Using the maximum charging current of 240V, the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid electric can be fully charged in approximately two-and-a-half hours when equipped with the optional 6.6 kW Expedited Onboard Charger. With the standard 3.3 kW on board charger, charge time goes up slightly to approximately four-and-a-half hours.

The NX employs an electronically controlled AWD system for a confident, sporty driving experience. Optimizing front and rear torque distribution according to the driving conditions, the driver can control the vehicle as intended. In turns, the NX AWD supplies exhilarating yet elegant control for normal to aggressive driving styles.

Turbo-Charged & Naturally Aspirated Gas Powertrains

The lower center of gravity and enhancements in vehicle dynamics combine for the increased performance of the 2.4L turbo on the NX 350. The new eight-speed transmission supports the luxury crossover's 275 horsepower and 317 lb. ft. of torque. Combined, the NX is propelled a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds, over a half-second quicker than the earlier model, with an EPA-estimated 25 MPG combined.

Additionally, the first-ever NX 250 features a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with start/stop functionality mated with an eight-speed transmission. This setup, available in both FWD and AWD options, has an EPA-estimated 28 combined MPG. The powerplant produces 203 horsepower and 184 lb. ft. of torque., resulting in 0-60 times of 8.2 seconds (FWD) and 8.6 seconds (AWD), while having an EPA-estimated 28 combined miles per gallon.

NX 350h: Increased Horsepower, Hybrid Electric Leadership

The all-new Lexus NX 350h brings power and fuel economy improvements to the mainstay of the alt-fuel family. The Lexus Hybrid Drive system pairs the D4-S fuel injection 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and passing performance. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the AWD system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels when it detects it is needed to help support traction.

Drivers will also notice the quicker 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds, a full 1.5 seconds quicker than the previous generation hybrid. The updated hybrid powertrain produces 239 combined system horsepower, while sipping its way to a 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds, 1.5 seconds faster than the prior generation with an impressive combined EPA-estimated 39 MPG.

Enhanced Safety with All Passengers in Mind: Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

Drivers will enjoy added peace of mind thanks to Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, standard on all-new NX models. New features like Curve Speed Management and Intersection Support create a foundation of protection at multiple angles. Optional Digital Key on NX 350h and NX 450h+ models make vehicle access and parking a breeze.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 adds advanced safety features, including:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to apply a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking – designed to apply a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver turning left or right in front of an oncoming pedestrian or cyclist.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management – managing speed in curves when cruise control is engaged.

The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 also includes the current safety features for NX:

Road Sign Assist – uses a built-in camera to help provide select road sign information in the instrument panel or in the Head-Up Display.

Pre-Collision System – engineered to help detect a vehicle or pedestrian in the path of your Lexus under certain conditions. Should it detect a potential frontal collision, it's designed to automatically prepare Brake Assist for increased brake force and, in some cases, can even automatically brake the vehicle to a stop. The enhanced radar and camera capabilities make it possible for the system to also help detect a preceding bicyclist in daytime and a preceding pedestrian in daytime and low-light conditions. Additionally, the Pre-Collision System has left-turn intersection detection of a pedestrian and vehicle.

Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist – designed to provide an audible alert if an unintended lane departure is detected. With Steering Assist, it can take corrective measure with a slight pull on the steering wheel.

Intelligent High Beam – provides greater visibility for drivers with added illumination when the road ahead is clear, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control – uses radar and camera technology to help the driver maintain a preset speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead.

When exiting the luxury crossover, the all-new, standard Digital Latch and Safe Exit Assist can give each occupant protection from vehicles or bicycles approaching from the rear, a common blind spot in high traffic areas. The new, optional Digital Mirror provides a clear view of obstacles behind the vehicle.

F SPORT Handling: Performance and Style

Starting with the 2022 model year, F SPORT Handling will be available on the NX 350. The F SPORT Handling model turns up the driving dynamics with a sporty feel that is amplified by the Active Variable Suspension (AVS), and front and rear performance dampers. Exclusive to the F SPORT family, Dark Graphite Aluminum ornamentation, a unique meter, bolstered sport seats, a newly developed steering wheel and aluminum pedals and scuff plates set it apart. With perforated interior trim in Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe, the sport-inspired materials are integrated on the seats, steering wheel and center console.

A dedicated F SPORT grille with new front and rear bumpers make a bold first impression. The 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels are framed by color-key overfenders, improving curb appeal and adding to the sporty appearance. Topped with black roof rails and daylight opening window framing, exclusive F SPORT colors include Ultra White, Obsidian and Ultrasonic Blue 2.0.

Available on both the NX 350 and NX 450h+, the F SPORT Handling with Luxury package adds the 14-inch touchscreen, unique headlamps and Thematic Ambient Illumination to the styling and performance.

Longer, Wider, Taller Luxury SUV with More Cargo Room

While the new NX is longer, wider and taller than the previous model, Lexus designers took a lightweight and compact approach when re-thinking the NX interior. With nearly 14% increase in cargo space with the second-row seats up, the overall gross vehicle weight is reduced by 170 lbs. on NX 350 and more than 210 lbs. for the NX 350h. The use of extended mobility run-flat tires removes the need for a spare tire, reducing weight while creating more space for underdeck storage.

Inside, the 2022 NX provides a whisper-quiet refuge from the world outside with extensive noise dampening materials.

Freshened Color Palette + Light Illumination

Inside, drivers can create an oasis with nature-inspired Thematic Ambient Illumination, an optional feature that bathes the NX interior in a choice of 14 themes. Each theme has been carefully selected to express a full range of emotions and evoke a feeling of comfort, with themes including Rain Forest, Waterfall and Sunset.

Interior seat and console colors include Black, Black with Rich Cream, Palomino and Rioja Red NuLuxe trim. All ornamentation has been redesigned. The Stippled Black ornamentation on the entry model exudes a carefully arranged dot pattern with varying density to create a sense of front-rear movement.

Black Open Pore wood trim adds an opulent touch to the Luxury model. Newly developed Black Prism ornamentation, an advanced looking Piano Black texture, features a three-dimensional fractal that is gradually carved more densely toward the rear so that it changes its expression with transitions of sunlight, creating a high-tech feel on the Premium model.

In a first for the NX, the optional panoramic moonroof gives both the front and rear passengers the ability to see the sky with just the push of a button. Its smooth gliding opening and closing motion supplies easy stargazing or added airflow on a sunny day.

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price for each all-new NX are:

$37,950 for NX 250 FWD

$39,550 for NX 250 AWD

$41,550 for NX 350

$41,050 for NX 350h

$55,560 for NX 450h+

All prices listed are exclusive of $1,075 delivery, processing and handling fee.

The all-new 2022 NX lineup is expected in showrooms as early as December 2021 with production beginning at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada in early 2022.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

