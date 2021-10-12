Mayorkas, Once Again, Defies the Law and Gives Employers the Green Light to Hire Illegal Aliens, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new policy memo issued by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gives U.S. employers permission to hire illegal aliens over American workers, clearly defying federal law. In yet another step by the Biden-Harris administration to eviscerate immigration enforcement, Secretary Mayorkas states that employers will not be punished for hiring illegal aliens unless they are engaged in "abusive and exploitative labor practices."

"Once again, the Biden-Harris administration is ignoring the law and replacing it with their own politically driven policies under the guise of 'setting priorities,'" charged Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "Since taking office, the administration has essentially gutted immigration enforcement – not only at the border, but in communities around the country. Just last month, DHS announced that it would halt enforcement against all illegal aliens in the country who are not violent criminals, or deemed national security threats.

"Now they are giving employers a green light to hire and employ illegal aliens, ordering a halt to nearly all worksite enforcement," Stein continued. "The 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA), which then-Senator Joe Biden voted for, explicitly prohibits the employment of illegal aliens. The stated intent of the law was to cut off the magnet of jobs that draws illegal aliens to the U.S., and protect the jobs and wages of American workers. As president, Joe Biden's policy is precisely the opposite: to draw as many illegal aliens as possible to the United States, no matter the cost to national security, public health, burdens to taxpayers, or the jobs and wages of American workers."

Perversely, Mayorkas' memo will likely make American jobs even more enticing to illegal aliens. Rather than sending a clear message to illegal aliens that they won't be hired, the Mayorkas memo sends the message that not only will they be allowed to work, but DHS will ensure that they are paid higher wages and provided better working conditions.

"The administration's immigration policies – open borders, and no enforcement against lawbreakers – are supported by a scant 25 percent of the American public, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Now 'Lunch Bucket Joe' is declaring open-season on American workers with policies that will flood the labor market with illegal workers, leading to even greater wage stagnation. The latest blatantly illegal policy directive leaves no doubt that the administration's highest 'priority' is ensuring unchecked illegal immigration," Stein concluded.

