Kim Spikes Named Senior Vice President of Culture and Engagement for Streamland Media

Appointment Reinforces Streamland's Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media has named post production executive Kim Spikes as its senior vice president of Culture and Engagement. Spikes was formerly SVP of Post for Sim in New York. In her new role, Spikes will focus on enhancing the Streamland culture by further establishing diversity, equity and inclusion platforms, amplifying its green initiatives, strengthening the health and wellbeing of team members, and connecting with communities.



Kim Spikes, SVP of Culture & Engagement, Streamland Media

CEO of Streamland Media, Bill Romeo, commented, "We are looking forward to working with Kim as she leads our commitment to building a strong and diverse workforce across all of our businesses while developing community engagement programs. Streamland is dedicated to elevating its social responsibility efforts, and with Kim guiding us in this new role, we see the opportunity to make a significant impact in our industry."

A fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion, Spikes brings over 18 years of media and entertainment executive leadership experience to this newly created position. In 2020, she created and chaired the DE&I program at Sim which hosted employee resource groups (ERG) and an education series for more than 450 Sim employees. She is currently the founder and chair of the Post New York Alliance's Green Committee.

"I am extremely proud to work for a company that genuinely champions a culture of creativity, innovation and inclusion," says Spikes. "It has been a challenging few years for so many of us and I believe that it's our utmost responsibility to foster a culture of wellbeing, both inside and outside the organization. I look forward to building initiatives that strengthen and amplify the voices of those who work with us and that fearlessly engage in the tough conversations that will lead us all to this goal."

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media operates through leading post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs. For more information, visit www.streamlandmedia.com . Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

