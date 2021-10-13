Memberful Releases Full-Circle Feature to Help Entrepreneurs and Creators Launch Paid Newsletters Memberful's in-house newsletter tool allows clients to quickly build and scale their membership programs from scratch

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful, the leading membership software for entrepreneurs and creators, today announced the release of its in-house newsletter feature for membership initiatives. This tool makes it easier than ever for businesses and innovators to launch paid newsletters quickly and easily.

Memberful's no-coding platform helps creators monetize their content through flexible and customizable software that integrates directly into their websites and existing technology. Its in-house newsletter feature builds upon this mission by giving businesses and innovators the ability to interact directly with their subscribers without investing in multiple platforms, integrations, and programs.

With Memberful's in-house newsletter feature, businesses and creators now have a simplified, full-circle tool for spreading and tailoring their messages to members. It also offers another powerful way for Memberful customers to retain complete control and ownership of their branding, content, and membership features.

"The creator economy is exploding and membership tools such as our in-house newsletter feature allow entrepreneurs and creators to build sustainable and recurring revenue from doing what they love," said Drew Strojny, Memberful's founder. "In addition, the newsletter feature empowers our customers to quickly launch a paid subscription newsletter at half the revenue share of other platforms like Substack."

With Memberful's in-house newsletter feature, Memberful customers will now be able to schedule e-mails and deliver bespoke messaging to targeted subscriber groups. Memberful will also allow businesses and creators to publish long-form messages as site-hosted content, facilitating subscriber engagement with landing pages and other membership-only offerings.

Customers will be able to find this new feature on their user administrative dashboards alongside Memberful's robust conversion analytics, branding, checkout, and content hosting tools. Memberful also continues to help longtime creators grow their existing membership bases by offering integrations with providers such as Mailchimp, Mailerite, Discord, and Discourse.

Memberful's no-coding platform was built by an entrepreneur for entrepreneurs. The Patreon-owned company's current roster of clients includes global businesses, publishers, educators, podcasters, and renowned independent creators. Companies such as Vox and Relay FM and celebrities such as Good Mythical Morning's Rhett and Link and filmmaker Kevin Smith use Memberful to power their membership initiatives.

With Memberful, you are in control over where your content lives, how your audience interacts with you, and the plans and solutions you want to leverage to help your membership business reach its potential.

To learn more about Memberful and begin building your business, visit https://memberful.com/.

About Memberful

Founded in 2013, Memberful provides best-in-class membership software for entrepreneurs and independent content creators, including publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Through Memberful, customers can quickly sell memberships to their audience and build sustainable businesses. For more information, visit https://memberful.com/.

