Striim Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Enterprise Cloud Data Integration Ali Kutay, Striim CEO, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Ali Kutay, CEO of Striim , as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Ali Kutay as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Ali leads Striim as CEO and Co-founder, and brings many years experience of tech entrepreneurship with an expert eye on how to raise expectations for how the world does business. Prior to Striim, Ali was Chairman and CEO of GoldenGate Software as well as president and CEO of WebLogic and an angel investor. Ali's objective for Striim is focused on providing unified data streaming and integration solutions using real-time data for the hybrid cloud, helping enterprises operate with digital first experiences for their customers.

"I am immensely grateful to be honored by Goldman Sachs for entrepreneurship. It is a privilege to be acknowledged alongside this strong group of business leaders," said Ali Kutay. "This recognition highlights the innovations Striim brings to the market and the benefit we deliver to our customers by providing the data backbone for real-time, digital first experiences for business transformation."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Ali Kutay as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Striim

Striim™ provides a unified, real-time data integration and streaming platform that enables mission-critical operations by connecting enterprise systems in a modern cloud architecture with autonomous data pipelines. Innovative enterprises use Striim to monitor business events across any environment, build applications that drive digital transformation, and provide actionable insights to the right people at the right time.

Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers data to virtually any cloud or self-hosted data platform including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake.

For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

