U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Celebrates New HQ in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU), one of Virginia's largest Credit Unions, officially opens its brand-new Braddock Station retail branch and corporate headquarters. On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, USSFCU held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new building and honoring Capitol Hill icon and the building's namesake Bertie H. Bowman.

Founded in 1935 and originally headquartered in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building, USSFCU saw dramatic growth beginning in the 80s. The Credit Union made its first move in 1983 to the newly constructed Hart Senate Office Building. Continued growth in the 90s demanded another move, and this time it was a standalone facility located in Alexandria, VA. After almost 30 years, another move was needed and in 2018, 1310 Braddock Place, in the heart of Downtown Alexandria's Braddock Metro neighborhood, was selected as USSFCU's new home. While selecting the building itself was a long and deliberative process, selecting a name for the building was an easy decision.

Bertie Bowman is the longest-serving staffer in U.S. Senate history with over 65 years of service on Capitol Hill. Bowman is also USSFCU's longest-serving board member, serving 46 years, including two terms as Chairman. His integrity, vision, and leadership have helped steer the Credit Union from just a few million in assets to over $1 billion. Capping off a labor of love nearly three years in the making, the modern, state-of-the-art facility is much more than a building – it is a tribute to the man whose hard work and dedication have helped shape the Credit Union into the organization it is today.

"We are celebrating an incredibly significant time in USSFCU history," said Tim Anderson, USSFCU President & CEO. "Our mission is to improve the financial wellness of our members by integrating sustainability, security, and service into every solution. This purpose is physically embodied throughout our new home. We are forever grateful to the top-notch partners we collaborated with to turn this goal into a reality. This building represents a commitment to the future of the Credit Union, our members, staff, and the city of Alexandria."

Conveniently located in one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods and business corridors in the city, the new facility will help position the organization for continued growth and adaptation to changing industry needs while providing an environment that more effectively supports the organization's commitment to its members' experience.

Previously home to the National Industries for the Blind, the new facility features a state-of-the-art branch, centrally located on the first floor, and a uniquely modern office layout designed to maximize operations and accommodate long-term growth.

The new Bowman Branch, which replaces the Credit Union's Eisenhower Avenue location, also incorporates the latest in evolving banking technology. Both automated solutions, as well as full-service representatives are available to service the needs of USSFCU's members. Included in the credit union's new technology is the Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), which allows members to make deposits and conduct real-time banking affairs virtually with a live remote teller.

The Bowman Branch opened its doors to the public on October 12, 2021.

About USSFCU

For over 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost anyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at ussfcu.org

