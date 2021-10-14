eHealth to Kick Off Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period With Enhanced Quality Initiatives to Help Consumers Find the Right Plan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) will mark the October 15, 2021 opening of Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) with multiple initiatives aimed at improving the quality and longevity of Medicare enrollments.

Sales integrity agents confirm choices; compensation tied to enrollment quality

It's always been eHealth's goal to match Medicare beneficiaries with the right plan for their personal needs and budget, but the company has rededicated itself to ensuring quality enrollments. eHealth established new sales integrity agents to confirm the enrollee's decision and answer any lingering concerns at the point of enrollment. It also rolled out a new cloud-based agent monitoring system and restructured agent compensation incentives to place more focus on addressing the longer-term coverage needs of customers.

More in-house Medicare agents with more training than ever before

Following last year's open enrollment season, eHealth launched an initiative to significantly increase the number of its in-house agents and decrease its reliance on third-party agents. As the company enters this year's AEP, in-house agents account for 95% of all eHealth agents, compared to 50% prior to AEP last year. This year, eHealth agents have undergone additional levels of training to help ensure quality enrollments.



A new milestone for Customer Center adoption

eHealth's Customer Center was launched in October 2020. As recently announced, the company enters Medicare AEP with over 160,000 Medicare beneficiary Customer Center accounts. The Customer Center allows beneficiaries to create secure personal profiles describing their prescription drugs, preferred doctors and pharmacies, their current Medicare insurance plan, and other relevant heath care data. The Customer Center is designed to strengthen and support eHealth's relationships with its customers and to help retain their business when it's time to review their plan coverage choices for a new year.

A new emphasis on online shopping tools

eHealth is continuously testing and improving its self-service shopping tools for Medicare beneficiaries. Beneficiaries shopping at eHealth can compare plans based on their personal prescription drug needs and preferred doctors, hospitals, or pharmacies. The company also relaunched its Medicare plan recommendation tool as its "PlanPrescriber" tool, designed to help them identify the plans in their area that best match their coverage needs and preferences.

Gregg Ratkovic, eHealth's President of Medicare commented: "We're heading into AEP with a robust selection of quality Medicare plans nationwide, more in-house sales agents than ever before, and a strong suite of online shopping and comparison tools. We're excited to kick off 2021 AEP with an intense focus on quality enrollments and a delightful customer experience for the Medicare beneficiaries who rely on us."

