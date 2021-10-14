Guidehouse Awarded Department of Defense Contract for Army Prognostics & Predictive Maintenance Prototype

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the US Department of Defense for a prototype Prognostics & Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) analytical capability for the US Army that will provide actionable analysis for fleet management, deployment, supply chain, and maintenance to improve Army operations.

The PPMx initiative will modernize Army supply and maintenance processes by providing analysis, predictions, and prescriptive recommendations. Guidehouse brings advanced analytics capabilities to the project, coupled with extensive knowledge of Army processes, data, systems, and culture to help the Army improve equipment availability and fleet readiness across the force.

Partnering with TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data and analytics software, Guidehouse will provide an on-demand prognostic and predictive maintenance analytical capability using multiple data sources and provide recommendations for improvement. Guidehouse will analyze data to inform sound predictions that improve tactical units' equipment readiness, operational availability, and unit decision-making for maintenance and supply functions.

"We are honored to have been awarded this contract and look forward to continuing our work with the Army, helping to explore, deploy, and exploit innovative analytics and technology solutions to address their requirements," said Bob Pavlak, Partner and US Army account lead at Guidehouse. "We bring a unique blend of functional and technical expertise to not only understand the critical mission, but also to effectively use technology and data to solve these complex challenges and generate scalable results."

"Technology-enabled advanced analytics are critical for mission success. At Guidehouse, we provide comprehensive solutions that help our clients embrace new technology and techniques to achieve greater performance and increase affordability," added Ed Meehan, Partner and Guidehouse Defense Segment leader. "We lead with innovation, looking to change the status quo in a positive way."

