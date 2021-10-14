CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is excited to announce AdvanCE, formerly run by Drug Topics, has officially launched as its own stand-alone brand. AdvanCE is an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)-accredited subscription service for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to enhance their clinical, operational, and leadership skills.

AdvanCE

MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Launch of AdvanCE

"AdvanCE is a platform that encompasses several different aspects of pharmacy education, and we are excited to announce its official launch," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AdvanCE. "This service will provide pharmacists with a resource to help expand their existing skills and optimize patient care."

AdvanCE offers pharmacy professionals the ability to learn from trusted and leading experts, the capability to easily keep track of continuing pharmacy education activities and credits, and the opportunity to assess learning at the completion of each activity.

On-demand topics include patient communication, health equity, and over-the-counter medications, among many others. Participation in these on-demand modules is now open. A wide range of topics will be offered, from employee training requirements such as HIPAA compliance, understanding pharmacy insurance and pharmacy billing, and Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategies, to professional development and interviewing skills. Subscribers can also sign up for the weekly Pharmacy Pulse emails, featuring accredited continuing education on trending news and insights shaping the pharmacy and health care landscape.

"We are thrilled to offer our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians an invaluable resource that will help them continue to advance in their careers," said Jim Palatine, president of AdvanCE. "This is a great opportunity for professionals in all areas of pharmacy practice to learn from experts and expand their knowledge."

For more information on AdvanCE, click here.

About AdvanCE

AdvanCE is a comprehensive educational resource providing evidence-based continuing pharmacy education activities to support the professional growth of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Programs cover employer-required workplace education for pharmacy professionals practicing in community, independent, and health-system settings. Through its interactive website, advancepharmacist.com, AdvanCE uses innovative digital continuing education programs to equip pharmacists and pharmacy technicians with opportunities to optimize their role in care delivery for patients. AdvanCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MJH Life Sciences