Ninja Introduces First Cutlery Set and Superior Sharpening Experience

Master the Art of Sharp with Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ Premium Knife System

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to dull knives and tricky sharpening systems as Ninja (HKEX:1691.HK), the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances*, debuts its Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ Premium Knife System.

The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ Premium 14-Piece Knife System maintains superior sharpness thanks to its built-in sharpener and NeverDull™ Technology. Available now on Best Buy and Kohl’s, and available soon on NinjaKitchen.com.

Although most consumers use knives daily to prepare food, keeping them sharp is often an after-thought as they struggle to saw through tough ingredients. Now, the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ Knife System maintains superior sharpness thanks to its built-in knife block and NeverDull™ stone wheel sharpener.

With only a few swipes of the built-in, foolproof sharpener, this all-in-one system maintains razor-sharp edges for over 10 years**. NeverDull™ Technology is conveniently integrated in the storage block for professional sharpening results, providing optimal amounts of pressure to the stone wheel as it glides across the full length of the blade. This versatile knife set is forged in German stainless-steel for enhanced durability and perfectly balanced for comfort and control.

To celebrate the launch, Ninja is partnering with food artist Tisha Cherry to curate a unique content series, The Art of Sharp, using Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ knives and demonstrating their ergonomics.

"After years of working with different mediums and materials, I've found that cutlery is a key ingredient to food prep," said Tisha. "After using Ninja's NeverDull™ Knife System, it's proven to be one of the most versatile. I can carve thick meats and peel small fruits alike, and every time I use the knives, they still feel brand new."

Chefs across all levels can sharpen their knife skills by contributing their own food art to #NinjaFoodiKnives on Instagram and TikTok.

The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverDull™ 14-Piece Knife System comes fully equipped with a chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, boning knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives, shears and a convenient built-in sharpener. The 14pc set will soon be available for $279.99 on NinjaKitchen.com, and is currently available for purchase at Best Buy and Kohl's, along with other size sets at Amazon and Target.

This is the latest introduction by Ninja into the kitchenware space, following its successful launch of cookware in 2020, and further expansion of that line-up in Fall 2021.

*The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2020, U.S dollar sales

**When used/maintained as directed.

