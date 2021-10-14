Cosaic Open-Sources FDC3 Workbench to Bolster Interoperability Across the Finance Industry Developers can easily implement and test FDC3 support in their applications, saving valuable resources.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosaic , the workflow solution provider bringing data visualization and smart desktop technology to the finance industry, today announces its release of an open-source developer tool that helps firms verify if their application meets FDC3 standards. The tool has been contributed to FINOS and is available at https://fdc3.finos.org/toolbox/fdc3-workbench . You'll also find it included in Finsemble , Cosaic's smart desktop platform for finance.

The open source FDC3 Workbench helps firms verify if their application meets FDC3 standards.

FDC3 workbench accelerates adding FDC3 support and provides a test harness for app developers to validate compliance.

FDC3 standards define a common language and API that applications can use to easily communicate with each other. FDC3-compliant applications can interoperate immediately once installed on a desktop equipped with an FDC3 Desktop Agent, such as Finsemble.

Before, vendors and banks that wanted to get started with adding FDC3 interoperability to their applications faced many challenges. There were no example apps, learning materials, or reference implementations for compliance testing. Developers struggled to get FDC3 compliance projects off the ground. The FDC3 workbench solves this problem.

"Time and time again I've seen developers building their own test tools to start adding FDC3 support to their apps, which adds effort and results in throwaway code," says Cosaic's Principal Engineer Kris West, who recently presented the FDC3 workbench to a live audience at OSSF London - the main conference for open-source in finance. "To make FDC3 easier to adopt and easier to test against, we needed a robust workbench, available at no-cost for developers."

See the FDC3 workbench in action .

FDC3 workbench accelerates adding FDC3 support to apps, simplifies learning for app developers, and provides a test harness for apps to validate compliance. "The FDC3 workbench brings tremendous value to the standard, furthering its adoption by drastically reducing developer friction," says Gabriele Columbro, founder and Executive Director of FINOS. "Providing open source tooling to accelerate open standards adoption is at the heart of FINOS' core values, and in this case it has the potential to enable a truly open financial desktop ecosystem."

As an open-source contribution, the workbench can be used in any desktop agent/container. Additionally, application vendors can develop in the fully-featured desktop agent Finsemble at no cost for any non-production use case. Learn more about the FDC3 standard at fdc3.finos.org and the FDC3 Github repository.

For more information about the industry's only no-code smart desktop platform, Finsemble, which allows FDC3-enabled applications to communicate out-of-the-box, visit https://cosaic.io/finsemble/.

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the world's first no-code smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosaic