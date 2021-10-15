Certilytics to Showcase Predictive Analytics, New SDoH Solutions at HLTH 2021

Company to Highlight Its Success Helping Healthcare Organizations and Employers Improve Population Health and Slash Avoidable Overspending

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. today announced it will showcase its predictive analytics solutions – including an innovative AI model to predict and quantify SDoH-related risk – at the upcoming HLTH 2021 conference.

Predictive Analytics & AI are transforming how employers and healthplans uncover new financial and clinic opportunities.

The conference will be held October 17-20 in Boston.

"Predictive analytics and AI are transforming how employers and healthcare organizations uncover new financial and clinical opportunities," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development Officer. "In the past year alone, we've helped dozens of self-insured employers and national insurers save more than $200 PMPY – by uncovering and helping mitigate the kinds of prospective risk that lead directly to poorer health outcomes and avoidable life-changing health events."

HLTH 2021 Highlights

Booth #1008 – Certilytics will showcase its solutions at Booth #1008, and attendees are invited to Attendees who schedule in advance will also receive a $50 Amazon gift card as a gesture of thanks for making time to meet during the conference. – Certilytics will showcase its solutions at Booth #1008, and attendees are invited to schedule an introductory meeting or expert product demonstration in advance (simply log in using your HLTH conference credentials to view the scheduler and select a time).as a gesture of thanks for making time to meet during the conference.

Calculate Expected PMPM Savings and Enter to Win an Apple Watch – Health plans, employers, and providers can see the PMPM (per member, per month) savings they can expect when they work with Certilytics by using – Health plans, employers, and providers can see the PMPM (per member, per month) savings they can expect when they work with Certilytics by using an online opportunity calculator. The tool leverages Certilytics' historical data set of over 250 million lives to show expected savings based on industry, region, and key population demographic data points. HLTH attendees who complete the calculator will be automatically entered for a chance to win an Apple Watch.

Bourbon Tasting on Monday, October 18 – HLTH 2021 attendees are invited to join fellow healthcare leaders at A Taste of Innovation: Bourbon and Big Data on Monday, October 18 from 4:30-6pm . The event, hosted by Certilytics at Booth #1008, will feature four of Kentucky's best bourbons, as well as signature cocktails, mocktails, and bar snacks selected to complement the tasting experience.

