Trooh Turns to Comscore for DOOH Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement with Trooh, a leading U.S. place-based media company connecting brands with millions of consumers on their daily journey out-of-home, to deliver reporting from Comscore's digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution. Under the agreement, Trooh will receive reporting for their campus and women's networks that includes digital ad impressions, reach, and frequency with demographics.

"Digital out-of-home advertising is rapidly growing in cities across the country, giving advertisers a prime opportunity to reach consumers. Reaching the right consumer with the right message in the right venue is more important than ever," said Alison Jacobs, CRO, Trooh. "That's why Trooh has focused on building a DOOH platform delivering scale and impact. By integrating data, insights and digital into an extensive addressable network placed in thousands of high dwell time venues, we can deliver more impactful solutions for brands to engage their exact consumer. We're confident that Comscore's stable and accurate measurement will help us deliver audience insights that will optimize our clients' business outcomes."

"We are excited to partner with Trooh to help them understand the impact and effectiveness of their DOOH offering," said Gary Warech, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "At a time when digital out-of-home continues to grow in importance to advertisers, Trooh has built an impressive footprint with some of the most desirable consumer segments, and we look forward to helping them maximize their clients' digital out-of-home advertising spend."

Trooh is the latest leading DOOH network to sign on to Comscore's solution, which enables DOOH metrics to be accessed through existing Comscore planning tools. Measured DOOH audiences will be made available to advertisers and agencies through Comscore Plan Metrix® syndicated offering as well as via existing APIs. Plan Metrix® combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics, and behaviors for a unified and unduplicated view. This gives hundreds of agencies and thousands of users access to DOOH network audiences.

As part of its focus on delivering the next generation of DOOH measurement, Comscore is developing solutions to precisely measure traditional outdoor platforms such as roadside billboards, street furniture, and place-based advertising platforms that are designed to reach consumers in retail spaces, business and medical offices, colleges, entertainment venues, transportation hubs and cinema.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Trooh

Trooh is a place-based media network in the US reaching millions of consumers at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds, on their daily journey out-of-home. Trooh Campus is the largest US campus network connecting brands with A18-24 in over 600 college campuses across the U.S. through addressable, data-driven digital screens in high impact locations. Trooh Women reaches W18-54 in over 1000 high dwell time salon locations within the top 16 DMA's.

